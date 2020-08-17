Parents have questions for back-to-school plans

More than 75 stakeholders gathered Monday virtually to learn more about the Rock Island-Milan school district’s blended learning, the model the district is set to move to Sept. 8 if health conditions allow.
Monday’s session was one of two virtually community forums offered this week, with the second planned 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Attendees on Monday posed questions to district administrators about the use of masks, cleaning protocols, school schedules and meal service. Superintendent Reginald Lawrence and assistant superintendents Kathy Ruggeberg, Alicia Sanders, and Bob Beckwith fielded answers.
Rock Island-Milan students began the school year Aug. 6 remotely. The blended learning model will begin Sept. 8 for families that do not opt to continue remote instruction. Blended learning students will attend two days per week on campus and three days remotely, with cohort A attending Monday and Tuesday, and cohort B attending Thursday and Friday. The entire district will learn remotely on Wednesday.
Families must submit a first quarter commitment form by Aug. 21 indicating their choice for remote or blended learning. According to the district website, if families do not submit the form by Aug. 21, their student will remain in remote learning through Oct. 2. That is the remainder of the first quarter. Parents who opt for the blended model may switch to remote at any time.
Ruggeberg told families on Monday’s call that they will be notified by the end of the day on Aug. 31 if the district’s plan to move to blended learning changes. She said this would provide families a full week notice if the district cannot move forward with its blended learning plan.
Ruggeberg said according to the most recent numbers she has seen, 31 percent of Rock Island-Milan families have requested full remote instruction. She said at this time the district has not assigned any teacher to full remote instruction, instead teachers will respond to remote learner questions within 24 hours of submission and will be accessible to remote learners during school hours on Wednesday. She said all students will have at least one live lesson from teachers and have the opportunity to ask questions.
Ruggeberg said the district is committed to a quarterly plan, which she said will allow for plans to be adjusted and revised as needed.
The district will be adhering to Illinois Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control guidelines. One stakeholder during the session asked what was the district’s cut off for the number of positive cases that would force it to revert to full remote instruction. Lawrence said the district will monitor data for the region daily and noted an 8 percent test positivity rate would indicate, according to IDPH, that additional mitigation interventions are needed to control the further spread of COVID-19.
Individuals Monday asked several questions about the use of masks. Ruggeberg said face shields may not be worn in lieu of a face covering, due to state policy. Lawrence said the only time masks may be removed while indoors is when drinking water or eating. For those students who are not compliant with the mask requirement, Sanders said the district will “continue to work with students in a teachable manner.” She said the district will work with students and families to address individual needs.
Questions were also raised about cleanliness and safety. Ruggeberg said all staff have undergone training about mask wearing and other health protocols and they will in turn be required to teach students. Lawrence called the effort to keep buildings clean an “all hands on deck” with teachers, custodians and staff all working to ensure buildings stay as clean and healthy as possible.
Beckwith said if a child does test positive for COVID-19, contact tracing will take place to indicate who needs to quarantine. He said the possibility an entire classroom would need to be quarantined would be a very extreme situation. In the event a teacher becomes ill, the district has full-time substitutes prepared and trained to take on a classroom.
Ruggeberg directed several individuals to consult with their respective building principals for further information for site specific questions. She also urged families to reach out to their schools before Friday if they have questions they need answered before being able to commit to hybrid or full remote learning.
Lawrence thanked all those who participated Monday and the district will continue offering these conversation sessions.
More information about the district’s blended and remote learning plans can be found at rimsd41.org.
