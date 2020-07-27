Parents have questions on return-to-school plans

More than 120 stakeholders gathered Monday for the Rock Island-Milan school district’s first virtual community conversation to ask questions about meal times, masks, attendance and more as the district prepares to open the year remotely.
Monday’s session was the first of two virtual conversations planned this week. The second will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Monday’s recorded session, a link for Wednesday’s session and a FAQ document will all be posted to the district’s website, rimsd41.org.
Administrators answered questions that were asked through a chat box on Zoom regarding the district’s plans to open the year remotely for students on Aug. 6. Staff will hold remote learning planning days Aug. 3 through Aug. 5. The district hopes to move to a blended model of both in-person and remote learning by Sept. 8.
Superintendent Reginald Lawrence said he was very pleased with Monday’s event.
“With the assistance of my cabinet, together we were able to address every question that both our parents and staff members shared online,” he said. “... We understand that many of our parents have questions regarding the finer details of the return to school plan.”
He said the district is striving toward a safe and effective return to school and will continue communicating with stakeholders, with potential additional forums to come.
During Monday’s session one stakeholder asked if the district’s Aug. 14 deadline for committing to in-person or remote learning could be pushed back to allow students to gain more familiarity with remote instruction. Administrators said that was not an option, but families will only be committing to a learning model for the first quarter. The district plans to evaluate and plan one quarter at a time to allow for adjustments.
Assistant superintendent for teaching and learning Kathy Ruggeberg was on hand to answer several of the questions Monday. She said schools will be in touch with families next week about picking up materials for a successful remote learning experience and students will learn teacher assignments.
Ruggeberg said students will be required to complete an attendance question daily in order to be marked present or absent. She said teachers will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for live lessons and answering questions.
“That is actually the time teachers will be making themselves readily available to instruct students, it may not mean synchronous live-teaching for five hours,” she said. “This will be the time a child can tune in and see teachers live and see assignments.”
Ruggeberg said that does not mean students are expected to sit in front of the computer for that entire period and students can submit work outside of those designated hours. She said parents will be able to see a week’s worth of lessons and the assigned live lesson times on Google Classroom.
Staff will be expected to have at least one live session daily for each subject they teach, but are encouraged to also offer other additional recorded lessons. Principals and staff will have 24-hours to respond to e-mailed questions. Information technology director Troy Bevans said he is working on creating a dedicated phone line and e-mail for families to get technology assistance.
Once in-person learning resumes for families who choose that route, Lawrence told families students will more than likely eat meals in their classrooms, that includes breakfast and lunch options. Face masks will be required for all persons on campus, however students will be removing them for meals.
He said he knows the district will need to be understanding with families regarding masks.
“We would love parents to send kids to school with cloth masks,” Lawrence said. “We’ll have PPE on hand.”
Lawrence said it’s best if parents can find masks their students are comfortable in and can wear for an extended time. Additionally, Lawrence said the district’s supply of disposable masks for its more than 6,300 students will be limited and students should not be regularly relying on school-provided masks.
Ruggeberg said in-person music and physical education classes will be offered for seventh through 12th grade students with class size adjustments and other changes made to adhere with Illinois Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control guidelines. She said elementary music and physical education will remain remote for the entire first quarter. Sixth grade band and orchestra will not take place for the first quarter as recruitment had to be postponed this past spring.
Ruggeberg said drivers’ education, dual-credit, dual-enrollment and special education job coaching will all continue, with more details on those programs coming soon. Ruggeberg said all children who are to receive special education services will receive them, possibly through one-on-one remote learning sessions or other methods.
Lawrence said the district is continuing to work with partners like the YMCA and Spring Forward to see that childcare needs are met.
Beyond the logistics of how the school day will function, parents Monday also had questions about what would happen if a student or staff member shows COVID-19 symptoms. Lawrence said the district will have procedures in place, including isolation plans if individuals are symptomatic.
Assistant superintendent for human resources Egan Colbrese said in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, the class would be quarantined for 14 days and the room would be cleaned. Ruggeberg said at that time all students and staff affected by that situation would enter full remote learning. Colbrese said there will also be a tracing component that would identify others who may have been exposed, including siblings.
Another stakeholder Monday asked if staff would have the option to work off site when the district moves to blended learning. Colbrese said if students are coming into the building, staff will be required to do their jobs on campus. He said individual cases would be reviewed to determine if accommodations could be made.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.