Parents: Iowa law banning mask mandates will bring 'more stress and more anxiety'

Katz explained "little spread is recognized inside schools precisely because of mask adherence and distancing. By contrast, childcare centers continue to see spread because of their younger students’ inability to mask and distance optimally."

Katz stressed the Scott County Health Department asked the districts not to relax its rules, citing statistics that show in the last 30 days, Scott County has had 1,035 individuals test positive for COVID-19. For the entirety of the pandemic, 16% of the cases have been in children up to the age of 18. During the last month, the percent in that age group has been 29%.

The Bettendorf Community School District leadership met Thursday morning to plan in the wake of the change, Superintendent Michelle Morse said. Other COVID-19 mitigation practices will continue and staff will work with families who want to switch to remote learning.

As of late Thursday morning, there had been no report of problems and learning was underway, Morse said. There was a mix of students with and without face coverings at the district buildings.

She said learning was the primary focus in the classrooms Thursday, but if students felt the need to discuss the changes, their teachers were prepared to help them do so.

“I would imagine that what is going on in our classrooms today are similar discussions that students are being respectful of each other and that if students are struggling that teachers are there to help model and coach those conversations,” she said.

