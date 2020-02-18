Parents take Bettendorf School Board to task for rash of violence

Parents of current and former Bettendorf Community School District students who say their children were victims of assault took the district’s board of education and superintendent to task at Tuesday’s meeting for failing to keep abreast of crime issues in the district.
The parents also challenged the administration at both Bettendorf Middle School and Bettendorf High School for failing to protect the students and not punishing those committing the crimes.
Jennifer Collins, a former police officer, told the board that on Feb. 13, her son was assaulted by another student while at his locker gathering his things for his first class.
When her son arrived at school, she said, “The lights were out in the hallway for an unknown reason but kids were allowed in their building and access to their lockers. While at his locker my son advised that a student came up beside him, and the student told my son, 'I’m going to rape you,' put his hand over my son’s mouth and pushed him to the ground. Once on the ground, the student ran away laughing.”
Collins said her son notified his teacher, who took the other student to the office. While the teacher was out of the room, another student approached her son and slapped him across the face with an open hand. Collins said her son was taken to the counselor’s office, adding that both incidents occurred within the first half-hour of the beginning of school.
Collins said that was not contacted immediately by the school, and still has not been contacted by the principal. The principal of Bettendorf Middle School is Lisa Reid.
Collins said when she was finally contacted by staff they said there was a misunderstanding as to who was to make contact.
The police officer at the school, she said, failed to protect her son and refused to take a report for charges because he did not feel the student meant it as more than a joke.
She added that a post her husband, Mike Collins, put on his Facebook page has been shared more than 1,600 times and they have been contacted by other parents whose children have been assaulted or bullied and the administration has done nothing.
Former Bettendorf baseball coach Brandon Nau told the board that on June 1 his son was sexually assaulted on one of the buses and the administration has failed in every way to handle the situation.
Speaking after the meeting, Nau said that his son was 15, a sophomore and riding on the bus when one of the students fondled himself to porn in the back of the bus. That student then rubbed his hand on Nau’s son’s face and pushed his son’s head against the wall of the bus.
Nau said it was all recorded on video but that he is not allowed to see it as it is now classified as child porn. Also, the student admitted to it, he added.
Nau said he had to go to the Scott County Courthouse to obtain a restraining order but the school district fought it and then violated by saying that the student who did the attacking could still be around Nau’s son.
Nau said the student who attacked his son was caught doing something similar twice in eighth grade and was not allowed to ride a bus without an escort, but that hasn’t been maintained by the high school.
Also, Nau said the student was caught earlier in the year on one of the high school’s computers fondling himself.
School teachers and administrators, Nau said, “are mandatory reporters and have done nothing. They should all have their licenses revoked.”
Nau said they should have reported the incidents to the Iowa Department of Human Services.
Board member Michael Pyevich in a statement to the board in a recent meeting, said the board members had received an email from a “mother with three children in the district, and she described tremendous class disruptions from other students in the class.”
Pyevich went on to say that the school board is “not supposed to get caught up in the weeds of the daily operation of running a district."
However, he added, "The rub comes in when the email from the very concerned parent I just referenced is sent to the board and we hear that this problem has been ongoing, and even gets blown off instead of being handled by the professionals running the district.”
He said he heard of a Bettendorf High School student’s car being stolen by another high school student and the vehicle was used in a shooting, a fight in the BHS cafeteria where the school's police officer was on the ground and his sidearm was knocked loose, and that large amounts of marijuana had been found on campus.
“Assuming that all these things happened, none of these things came before the board for expulsion hearings,” Pyevich said.