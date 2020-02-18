Parents take Bettendorf School Board to task for rash of violence

Collins said that was not contacted immediately by the school, and still has not been contacted by the principal. The principal of Bettendorf Middle School is Lisa Reid.

Collins said when she was finally contacted by staff they said there was a misunderstanding as to who was to make contact.

The police officer at the school, she said, failed to protect her son and refused to take a report for charges because he did not feel the student meant it as more than a joke.

She added that a post her husband, Mike Collins, put on his Facebook page has been shared more than 1,600 times and they have been contacted by other parents whose children have been assaulted or bullied and the administration has done nothing.

Former Bettendorf baseball coach Brandon Nau told the board that on June 1 his son was sexually assaulted on one of the buses and the administration has failed in every way to handle the situation.

Speaking after the meeting, Nau said that his son was 15, a sophomore and riding on the bus when one of the students fondled himself to porn in the back of the bus. That student then rubbed his hand on Nau’s son’s face and pushed his son’s head against the wall of the bus.