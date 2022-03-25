Parents upset after child sent to hospital after fight at Davenport elementary school

Parents are expressing concern after their son suffered a seizure and was sent to the hospital after being choked by another student in a Davenport classroom.

A Davenport Community School District spokesman said educators responded appropriately and broke up the altercation within a matter of seconds but that the district was reviewing staff’s response.

Spokesman Mike Vondran said the fight occurred at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in a classroom at Jefferson Elementary School.

The child’s mother, who asked not to be identified, said the fight occurred after her son and another student exchanged words. She said her son was choked during the fight, fell and hit his head, triggering a seizure.

Vondran said school staff immediately called medical personnel and the child was sent to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

The Davenport Police Department said Thursday that it was investigating a report of an assault Wednesday afternoon at Jefferson but could not provide further details.

Vondran said both a teacher and paraeducator were in the classroom at the time of the fight, which was broken up and lasted only seconds before it was stopped.

Before the fight, the paraeducator had already spoken to the children about their "bickering" several times, the child’s mother said. The paraeducator had just done so again and was returning to the front of the classroom when the physical fight began, the mother said.

She said the paraeducator tried to intervene and struggled with the other student who initially did not release her child. When the paraeducator succeeded, the mother said her child fell to the floor.

The mother said the teacher who was in the room did not assist the paraeducator in breaking up the fight.

She said that when she was first notified of the incident, she was only told her child had fallen from his chair, hit his head and had a seizure.

She called her husband and he arrived at the school first and learned their child had been choked, the pair said.

Vondran said Davenport school district would conduct an internal review of what happened, which could result in disciplinary action for the student who choked the child.

How Jefferson staff responded will be part of that review, Vondran said.

The child’s mother said her son was OK but not yet fully recovered from the encounter. She said she was advised by hospital to monitor her son for a possible concussion.

