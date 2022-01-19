Park dedicated to the honor and legacy of Martin Luther King to open in Davenport this summer

In July of 2014, after six months of meetings, studies and obtaining public input, a task force chaired by Ryan Saddler, associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion at St. Ambrose University, settled on a lot at 5th and Brady streets as the eventual site of Davenport’s Martin Luther King Memorial Park.
That task force, formed in December 2013 by then Davenport Mayor Bill Gluba and the Rev. Rogers Kirk, pastor of Third Missionary Baptist Church in Davenport, then began the process of designing and raising money for the $1 million project as the Friends of MLK Inc.
More than seven years later, their dreams of a park dedicated to the civil rights leader and those who followed in his footsteps will be a reality come the summer.
During a news conference Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Saddler announced the MLK Jr. Park will open this summer. The park will be located next door to the MLK Interpretive Center, at 501 Brady St., he said, adding the site was selected out of a number of locations.
“The property was the location of a mixed-race restaurant, with entertainment, and rooming houses, from at least the 1880s to the 1940s," he said.
“The first African-American-owned business was located on this property. A gentleman by the name of Linsey Pitts was a former slave from Missouri and a veteran of the Civil War. Before his business he worked as a laborer and a barber. Eventually, Linsey opened the very first African-American saloon at 120 E. 5th St. His business was the first African-American- owned business on this property.
“The property is possibly the location of the Blue Bird Tavern, a legendary hot jazz and dance spot in the 'Black' part of town. Legend has it that young talent such as Bix Beiderbecke also performed here after hours, as well as Louis Armstrong.”
Across the street from the park stands Lyceum Hall for Palmer College, Saddler added. It was the Masonic Temple when King spoke there in 1965 when he received the Pacem In Terris Peace and Freedom Award.
“It is a prime location to showcase the rich, cultural history located in this community,” Saddler said.
Randy Moore, president of Iowa American Water, has headed up the capital campaign to raise the money for the project.
“Construction will begin in April of this year,” Moore said. “This is a million dollar project, but it’s exciting to start a project, and we’re halfway to that goal.”
Moore said donations of any size would be accepted.
“We’ll take whatever you can give,” he said.
Saddler said the vision was for the park to serve as “a gathering place, a celebration spot and an MLK memorial for Davenport residents, Quad-City citizens and far reaching beyond that.”
It will be a place to gather and honor the life and legacy of King, he added, and others in the Quad-Cities who followed in King’s footsteps.
For more information or to donate, visit the Friends of MLK's website at https://fomlkdavenport.wixsite.com/website, or by email at fomlk.davenport@gmail.com, or call 563-570-5927.