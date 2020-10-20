Park to honor veterans coming to Coal Valley

COAL VALLEY — Right now, it’s just an empty lot of green grass next to a parking lot.

But Wade Argo sees it as so much more.

Argo was given the go-ahead from the Village Board to build Veterans Memorial Park on the property at 2203 1st St., on the corner of 1st Street and 22nd Avenue. The lot sits adjacent to Bourbons Bar & Grill parking lot and is easily visible from U.S. Route 150.

“The reason I am doing it is because I have lived in this village for 37 years and I’ve met a lot of (good) people out here,” Argo said. “I just think that this memorial is going to symbolize what this village is about — dedication to country.

“We have a lot of veterans in this village. We have a lot of families that have had family members killed in all the wars. I think we need to honor these people.

"I think we need to show everybody what Coal Valley is all about.”

Argo believes it will cost between $40,00 and $45,000 to build, and he plans to do it all with donations. To donate, people can write checks to: Veterans Memorial c/o Blackhawk Bank & Trust, 200 1st St. Coal Valley, IL. 61240.

Renderings will soon be displayed there and at the village hall.