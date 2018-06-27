Rock Island Parks & Recreation Department director John Gripp defended his department’s policy regarding flotation devices Wednesday.
The defense came two days after the park board’s Whitewater Junction came under questioning in a closed session at the Rock Island City Council meeting.
Cassandra Cleaveland, whose 5-year old son, Gus, was not allowed to use his inflatable flotation that he had used the previous four years on opening day and another time recently, had questioned why and sought a resolution based on her son’s doctor’s recommendation.
The city council took no action on the issue Monday night.
Cleaveland said Tuesday she may file suit over the matter because she believes Whitewater Junction is not following the Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines.
Calling his department open and community-minded, Gripp said Wednesday that due to potential litigation, all his comments are meant in general.
Whitewater Junction’s No. 1 goal is safety, he said, followed by fun. “Sometimes those don’t always go hand-in-hand,” he said. “The policy is when you are going to use a personal flotation device, it needs to be Coast Guard-certified. That is pretty much the industry standard.”
A tremendous amount of research has been done by his department, and not just recently he said.
“It’s been a well-thought out (policy),” Gripp added, citing his and Whitewater Junction director Scott Sehmann’s more than 50 years in the industry.
“I am not saying this specifically to anyone, but it goes across the board: Any type of device that is not Coast Guard-certified, it gives a false sense of security. It just takes that parent or lifeguard to turn their head one second and you’ve got a problem on your hands.
“What we do for one, we do for all,” he said. “Once you let those types of devices come in at will, and you have a pool that has an 887-person capacity, you really have a recipe for potential disaster.”
On the city of Rock Island’s website, http://rigov.org, the issue is covered.
“Are toys and floatables allowed in the pool?” the question reads.
The official answer there: “Toys are allowed based on staff approval. Inflatables intended for use as a floatation device are not permitted. All personal floatation devices (life jackets) must be U.S. Coast Guard approved.”
Cleaveland said, along with a note from their son’s doctor, that a life jacket would not work for her son, who has special needs, the result of hypochondroplasia and an arachnoid cyst in his cerebellum. The end result is lower muscle tone and other challenges that affect his balance. She and the family’s doctor believe he needs a ring that can fit around him near waist level.
“There are a number of Coast Guard-certified flotation devices that adjust in many ways and there are many different body types out there,” Gripp said.
Regarding signs not being posted on opening day regarding the rule, Gripp said signs are posted, but only a limited number of signs on key issues are listed.
“If you had 200 rules, it’s tough to post 200 rules,” he said, and still have people pay attention to them.
“You want to post your main rules and then we rely on staff and management to enforce and then educate patrons to our safety rules and policies,” he said.
Rules and policy are reviewed annually, he said. “And it is not uncommon to adjust, change, add or subtract based on safety annually.”
He would not address specifically if a change could occur this year regarding Gus Cleaveland’s situation. “But with my years of experience in aquatics and Scott’s, we are talking over 50 years combined,” he said of any possible changes. “It would be tricky.”