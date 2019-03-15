Because of the Mississippi River rising water levels, River Drive in Moline is closed east of 25th Street.

Eastbound traffic will take 34th Street then 4th Avenue via University Drive, according to an update to the City of Moline website.

Drivers can access businesses at 23rd Street, 34th Street, 41st Street and 55th Street as flood waters allow. Suggested detours include 12th Avenue, Avenue of the Cities and Illinois 92 (4th Avenue).

City crews continue to monitor river levels and will be available for emergencies over the weekend.

City officials remind drivers it takes little water to float a vehicle or to trap someone in a vehicle., and motorists should not drive through flood waters or around barricades.