The Rock Island Arsenal viaducts in Rock Island and Moline will have lane closures later this week while their undersides are cleaned.

The Rock Island viaduct will have single-lane closures from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday for the project, according to an Arsenal news release. The Moline viaduct will have similar closures for the project from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.