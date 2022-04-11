Partners of Scott County Watershed looking for volunteers

Calling all citizen scientists, Partners of Scott County Watersheds is looking for volunteers to participate in the annual Spring Snapshot water quality monitoring event from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 3.

Volunteers will begin the day at Davenport Public Works for a brief training on water quality testing. Complimentary coffee and donuts will be provided.

After training, groups of 3-4 participants will take off to collect data from 5-7 sites around Scott County. The data will include pH, nitrogen, chloride and more. After collecting this information from each site, groups will meet back at public works for free pizza and t-shirts.

The data collected from this Snapshot goes to one of the largest water quality databases in Iowa and is analyzed for patterns and trends to identify any areas of impairment. This information helps PSCW take steps to continue to protect and improve the county's water quality.

Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds are welcome to join with no prior experience is necessary. To register, visit xstreamcleanup.org/upcoming-events.

For questions, visit info@partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0