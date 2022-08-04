Partners of Scott County Watersheds kicks off National Water Quality Month with a kayak cleanup

August is National Water Quality month, and Partners of Scott County Watersheds will celebrate on Saturday by leading a group of volunteers in cleaning up the backwaters of the Mississippi River at the Princeton Wildlife Management Area, 26545 285th Ave., Princeton, Iowa.

Participants will kayak and canoe through the slough to retrieve and remove floating trash from the river ecosystem, aiding in water quality and habitat improvement.

Trash is a major source of pollution to the river ecosystem, threatening wildlife, carrying chemical pollutants and causing health and safety concerns. Removing the trash from the waterway can help improve the local habitat and wildlife health, as well as positively contribute to the overall watershed.

Volunteers should arrive between 8-8:30 a.m. and the launch from the public access boat ramp off 266th Street will take place around 8:45 a.m. with the return around 11:15 a.m.