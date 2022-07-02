 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Partners of Scott County Watersheds seeks volunteers for the annual Summer Snapshot water quality event

Partners of Scott County Watersheds seeks volunteers for the annual Summer Snapshot water quality event

Calling all citizen scientists.

Partners of Scott County Watersheds is looking for volunteers to participate in the annual Summer Snapshot water-quality monitoring event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 16.

Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds are welcome with no experience necessary.

Volunteers will begin the day at the Eldridge Fire Department for a brief training on water quality testing while enjoying complimentary coffee and doughnuts. After training, groups of 3-4 people will take off to collect data from 5-7 sites around Scott County. The data will include pH, nitrogen, chloride and more. After collecting the information from each site, groups will meet back at Public Works for free pizza and T-shirts.

The data collected goes to one of the largest water-quality databases in Iowa. Data is then analyzed for patterns and trends to identify any areas of impairment. With this information, PSCW can take the next steps to continue to protect and improve the county's water quality.

Information: info@partnersofscottcountywatersheds.org.

Register: xstreamcleanup.org/upcoming-events.

