Partners of Scott County Watersheds work with area organizations to track plastic pollution
Partners of Scott County Watersheds work with area organizations to track plastic pollution

050918-water-sampling 002

The November forum of the Partners of Scott County Watersheds will be an online webinar summarizing the results of the 2020 snapshot volunteer water quality monitoring events. This is a photo from a snapshot event in 2018.

 FILE PHOTO

Partners of Scott County Watersheds is asking people to put on their detective hats and gather data on plastic pollution around the Mississippi River this month.

The Quad-Cities will contribute data on littering around sidewalks and roadways to the Mississippi River Plastic Pollution Initiative with the goal of combating plastic pollution in the river. The data will provide a picture of the extent and type of plastic debris around the river.

Volunteers will pick out sections of the Quad-Cities to scour for litter and record the items they see through a debris tracking app, collecting data for the "first-ever snapshot of the state of plastic pollution along the river," according to a news release from the Partners of Scott County Watersheds.

A training session on how to use the debris tracking app and to learn more about the initiative will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Zoom. Registration for the session can be found on the initiative's website, along with information on the tracking app. 

Participants will collect data throughout October, which will add to the initiative's report. Baton Rouge, St. Louis and St. Paul participated in a pilot study of the data collection, which was published Sept. 11. 

Partners of Scott County Watersheds will also partner with yet-to-be-announced organizations in the community for the initiative, the release stated. 

