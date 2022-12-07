Parts of Milan under boil order

Parts of Milan have been put under a boil order, according to the Village of Milan Water Department.
Residences and businesses experiencing water loss are from 3rd Street West to 6th Street West and 3rd Avenue West to 1st Avenue West.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Brooklyn Draisey
Lifestyles Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today