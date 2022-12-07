 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Parts of Milan under boil order

Meg McLaughlin

Parts of Milan have been put under a boil order, according to the Village of Milan Water Department.

Residences and businesses experiencing water loss are from 3rd Street West to 6th Street West and 3rd Avenue West to 1st Avenue West. 

