As the river level continues to recede, crews in Davenport expect to reopen River Drive to 3rd and 4th Streets sometime Saturday.
The crews will finish cleaning River Drive Friday or early Saturday, with additional sections of the road to reopen next week. Crews also expect to begin removing the floodwalls at Modern Woodmen Park next week.
The city of Davenport has sandbag pickup, hauling and disposal available, to request for hauling contact 563-326-7923 or go to https://yourgov.cartegraph.com/. The city requests that sandbags be placed in a pile on the curb as to not obstruct vehicles.
The Freight House Farmer's Market will return to its regular location this weekend.
The city is in need of volunteers to clean riverside recreation trails and other amenities, those interested can register at https://bit.ly/2MJX5Nt. There will be an Xstream Flood Cleanup on Saturday, June 29, those interested can sign up at https://www.xstreamcleanup.org/event/downtown-davenport-parks-flood-cleanup-2019.