Parts of River Drive will close Friday as the Mississippi River continues to rise, threatening to spill its banks this weekend.

The National Weather Service is forecasting the river to reach minor flood stage — 15 feet — by Thursday afternoon. Typically, at that stage, the city will close Credit Island due to water over the causeway.

By the end of the day Monday, floodwaters are expected to reach major flood stage — 18 feet. That would put LeClaire park underwater and affect downtown River Drive.

In preparation, River Drive will be closed between Iowa and Perry Streets beginning Friday to install temporary flood barriers.

Once barriers go up, parking won't be allowed on side streets between Iowa and Perry and between River Drive and 2nd Street, according to the city. The riverfront parking lot, too, won't be accessible.

Instead, the city is opening Harrison Street Parking Ramp up for free parking to visitors.

Another intersection of River Drive will be closed — at Marquette Street — beginning Friday.

Motorists may see other lane closures in low-lying areas during rain storms because of back-up in the storm sewer systems.

South Concord is closed between River Drive and Wapello Avenue. This will likely extend to Utah Avenue by the end of the week.

The city plans to close the road near LeClaire Park, called Beiderbeck Drive, over the weekend as it becomes covered with water.

The city has sand and sandbags are available to the public impacted at river levels up to 18 feet.