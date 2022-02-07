Party in the Park returns for Summer 2022

The City of Davenport has announced the return of Party in the Park for 2022. The two-hour event will run 5:30-7:30 p.m. on select Thursdays from June 9 through Aug. 18.

Attendees can enjoy food, entertainment and activities for the whole family. The events are a great opportunity to meet fellow residents, learn more about surrounding neighborhoods and engage with local elected officials. Members from city staff will be in attendance to discuss concerns and opportunities facing the community as well as how residents can get involved in their neighborhood.