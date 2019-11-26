Party launches light display at RI botanical center

The annual Winter Nights Winter Lights display at the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island, will open from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, with a special, ticketed Winter Nights A’Light Cocktail Party.
The event will feature appetizers and desserts, live music, holiday shopping in The Garden Store, a cash bar with seasonal cocktails and a silent auction.
The cost is $35; $50 for couples and $200 for a table of eight.
RSVPs are required and may be made by going to qcgardens.com.
The first night for general admission will be Wednesday, Dec. 4. Subsequent hours are 4:39-8:30 Wednesdays-Sundays through Jan. 4 with several special, ticketed events.
The third annual display has reached the 100,000 mark for lights and is ramping up its activities this year with two paint nights and a couples night with music.
Also new: The gardens at 2525 4th Ave. will be open Christmas Eve, New Years Eve and the evening of New Year's Day.
General admission is $8 adults, $4 for youth 2-15 and free for those under 2.