Party launches light display at RI botanical center

The annual Winter Nights Winter Lights display at the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island, will open from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, with a special, ticketed Winter Nights A’Light Cocktail Party.

The event will feature appetizers and desserts, live music, holiday shopping in The Garden Store, a cash bar with seasonal cocktails and a silent auction.

The cost is $35; $50 for couples and $200 for a table of eight.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RSVPs are required and may be made by going to qcgardens.com.

The first night for general admission will be Wednesday, Dec. 4. Subsequent hours are 4:39-8:30 Wednesdays-Sundays through Jan. 4 with several special, ticketed events.

The third annual display has reached the 100,000 mark for lights and is ramping up its activities this year with two paint nights and a couples night with music.

Also new: The gardens at 2525 4th Ave. will be open Christmas Eve, New Years Eve and the evening of New Year's Day.

General admission is $8 adults, $4 for youth 2-15 and free for those under 2.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.