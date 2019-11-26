You are the owner of this article.
Party launches light display at RI botanical center

Quad City Botanical Center 'Winter Nights, Winter Lights'

Guests walk amid last year's Winter Nights Winter Lights display at the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island.

 GARY KRAMBECK,

The annual Winter Nights Winter Lights display at the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island, will open from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, with a special, ticketed Winter Nights A’Light Cocktail Party.

The event will feature appetizers and desserts, live music, holiday shopping in The Garden Store, a cash bar with seasonal cocktails and a silent auction.

The cost is $35; $50 for couples and $200 for a table of eight.

RSVPs are required and may be made by going to qcgardens.com.

The first night for general admission will be Wednesday, Dec. 4. Subsequent hours are 4:39-8:30 Wednesdays-Sundays through Jan. 4 with several special, ticketed events.

The third annual display has reached the 100,000 mark for lights and is ramping up its activities this year with two paint nights and a couples night with music.

Also new: The gardens at 2525 4th Ave. will be open Christmas Eve, New Years Eve and the evening of New Year's Day.

General admission is $8 adults, $4 for youth 2-15 and free for those under 2.

