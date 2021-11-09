Passenger on boat in LeClaire crash: Owners were intoxicated

Another lawsuit related to the fatal boating crash in LeClaire last summer portrays the operators of both vessels as "inexperienced" and "intoxicated," except for the minor involved.
Brooke Jewell, a passenger on the boat operated by a 15-year-old and supervised by James Thiel Sr., of Pleasant Valley, is claiming negligence by all involved in a suit filed in federal court.
Thiel is charged in Scott County with felony and misdemeanor charges of involuntary manslaughter. He has entered pleas of not guilty on all charges.
Jewell, 37, was seriously injured in the crash, court records show. She is seeking $100,000 in medical expenses, $28,000 in lost wages, along with damages related to pain and suffering. The suit also seeks damages on behalf of her husband, Spencer Jewell, who works for Thiel, according to his company's website, Thiel Truck Center.
It also names two Jewell children, who also were on the boat. They were 10 and 6 years old at the time of the crash and are identified as plaintiffs, seeking damages related to their mother's injuries and loss of income.
Craig Verbeke and Anita Pinc were in a 19-foot Bayliner on Aug. 16, 2020, which was struck by Thiel's 35-foot Triton, operated by the minor. Both died as a result of the crash.
The lawsuit alleges that Thiel, Verbeke and Pinc all were intoxicated when their boats collided off the LeClaire riverfront.
Records by Iowa Department of Natural Resources, or DNR, investigators indicate that Thiel refused a breathalyzer test, that Verbeke's blood-alcohol content was .102, which is above the .08 legal limit for operating a motor vehicle, and Pinc's blood-alcohol content is "unknown."
Jewell's suit suggests Pinc could have been operating the Bayliner, though witnesses have said Verbeke was driving. The minor's name is not being reported.
"It was reasonably foreseeable ... that entrusting the operation of the 35-foot Triton (to the 15-year-old) would result in a crash," the suit alleges. "Due to his intoxication, James Thiel failed to keep himself in a reasonable condition wherein he could aid ... in operating the 35-foot Triton, or keep a careful lookout, due to the consumption of alcohol and his resulting intoxication."
The suit also accuses both operators of failing to keep proper lookout, to operate at safe speed to avoid a collision and failing to use proper traffic lanes on the Mississippi River, among other things.
It accuses the operator of the smaller boat of "failing to move out of the way of the 35-foot Triton," which had the right-of-way as it headed downstream and alleges Verbeke was "an inexperienced operator."
Jewell was owed "the duty of reasonable supervision" by Thiel, who permitted the 15-year-old to operate the triple-motor vessel, though "he was not experienced enough to operate" it, the suit alleges.
The minor was driving "too fast to take proper and effective action to avoid the collision," her suit claims.
While Brooke Jewell's husband, Spencer, told DNR investigators that he was sober the day of the crash, he said the other adults on Thiel's boat were doing "the normal day drinking stuff."
While Brooke Jewell was not operating either boat, DNR records indicate her blood-alcohol level was .203. Her husband told the DNR, "Mrs. Jewell was drunk and was standing in the boat before Mr. Jewell told her to sit down."
He also told investigators he saw his wife "fall off her seat" after the impact. The couple's children were two of nine children onboard Thiel's boat.
Jewell's suit estimates both boats' speed at 40 mph, though witnesses and DNR reports indicate Thiel's boat was traveling 60 mph, was racing a third boat just prior to or at the time of the crash, and the Verbeke/Pinc boat was traveling at "cruising speed."
The minor operator of Thiel's boat has an Iowa Watercraft Safety Certificate, the document indicates.
The DNR's investigative reports indicate that Brooke Jewell had no memory of the crash and Spencer Jewell did not witness it. However, their lawsuit alleges the Verbeke/Pinc boat "abruptly changed its course" and turned toward Thiel's boat.