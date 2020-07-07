Past is present: Downtown Rock Island added to the National Register of Historic Places

To be accepted onto the register, an area must meet at least one of four criteria; downtown Rock Island qualifies in two categories — its significant history and its architecture — Miles Brainard, planning and redevelopment administrator for the city, said.

Daryl Empen, speaking as a board member for DARI, the Downtown Association of Rock Island, pointed out that Rock Island was a pioneer among the Quad-Cities in recognizing the potential of renovating underused historic buildings into new uses, especially housing with ground floor commercial space.

Two buildings now known as the Goldman and Renaissance Lofts on 2nd Avenue were done nearly 20 years ago — 2001 — and since that time, 481 loft apartments have been created in the downtown, Empen said.

But opportunity remains.

One large building the city would like to see redeveloped is the Best Building at 1705 2nd Ave., a multi-story brick also known as the VanDerGinst Law Building and the Montgomery Ward store because the department store was located there for decades, Brainard said.

"Rock Island is a historically significant community," Thoms said. In addition to opening the way to tax credits, designation "provides an opportunity for Rock Island the showcase heritage tourism."