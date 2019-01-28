A variety of National Weather Service warnings and advisories are in effect for the Quad-City region at this hour.
They include:
• Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. tonight
• Wind Chill Advisory from 6 p.m. tonight to 3 p.m. Tuesday
• Wind Chill Watch from 3 p.m. Tuesday until Thursday noon.
"A winter storm system will move away from the area early this morning. Travel impacts from overnight snow will linger into this morning. Today, no significant snow is expected, but strong northwest winds will create areas of blowing and drifting snow along with rapidly falling temperatures through the day over much of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois. The Winter Storm Warning may be canceled today if conditions do not appear dangerous.
"Temperatures will fall rapidly today, with strong northwest winds. By early this evening, wind chills of -20 degrees are likely in eastern Iowa, and by midnight, wind chills of -20 to -30 degrees are expected over all locations north of Highway 34.
"Tuesday night through Thursday morning, dangerous to life-threatening wind chills are possible. The coldest temperatures since 1996 combined with wind are expected to push wind chills into the 30 below to 55 degree below zero range."
• WHAT: Lingering impacts from overnight snow will continue, with blowing snow likely by mid day. Wind chills as low as 30 degrees below zero expected tonight through Tuesday. Wind chills as low as 55 degrees below zero possible Tuesday night through Wednesday night.
• WHERE: Iowa, Johnson, Cedar, Muscatine and Scott Counties.
• WHEN: For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 p.m. tonight; for the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 p.m. tonight until 3 p.m. Tuesday; for the Wind Chill Watch, from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning.
• ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
• PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.
A Wind Chill Watch means there is the potential for a combination of very cold air and the wind to create dangerously low wind-chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation.
Today's forecast
Snow and freezing drizzle will become all snow after 2 p.m. There will be periods of patchy blowing snow. Skies will be cloudy and blustery with a temperature falling to around 12 degrees by 5 p.m. Wind-chill values will be as low as -5 degrees. Northwest winds between 15 to 25 mph will gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with little or no ice accumulation expected and snow accumulation of less than a half inch.
Tonight will be cloudy during the early evening then gradual clearing with a low around -6 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -25 degrees. Northwest winds between 15 to 20 mph, will gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and cold with a high near 3 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -25 degrees. West winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around -23 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -45 degrees. West wind around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.