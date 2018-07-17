May 30, 2017, started out like any other day for Kimberly Pizano as she delivered newspapers in the early morning hours along her route in Davenport.
“Everything seemed normal until I got onto Denison (Avenue),” she testified Tuesday in a Scott County courtroom.
That’s when she saw two fires, which she thought was peculiar because no one was usually out at that time of morning.
“I saw something hanging out on the side of the road near one of the fires,” she continued. “I didn’t make out what it was, but I was kind of wondering if that’s what it really was, a body.”
The body found burning in front of the home at 3010 W. Denison Ave. was later identified as Brandon Brooks, 35, of Rock Island.
Police would learn that Brooks had been shot, beaten, burned and “abandoned in a stranger’s front yard,” Assistant Scott County Attorney Caleb Copley said in his opening statement in the trial of Brooks’ accused killer, Tremayne Thomas.
Thomas, 43, of Davenport, is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse. If convicted, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole on the murder charge.
Nicole Long, who lived across the street from 3010 W. Denison Ave., testified Tuesday that she woke up that day around 4 a.m. Her fiancé, who had just showered, first noticed the fires.
Long said she went to the kitchen and filled a plastic milk jug with water to try and extinguish the flames.
“I noticed it smelled not like the bonfire I thought it was, so I grabbed the fire extinguisher and then headed on my way outside across the street,” she said.
Long walked over to the first fire, which she said appeared to be boiling, and threw water on it, “which made it go back in my face like grease.”
Long said she then used the fire extinguisher to put out the flames. It wasn’t until Pizano drove by in her vehicle that Long could see that the second fire was a burning body.
“I saw a bare foot and a tennis shoe,” she said, and added that she used the fire extinguisher to put out the fire.
Long said she told Pizano to call 911.
Davenport Police Officer Brett Digman testified that he was dispatched to the scene at 4:29 a.m. and found that Brooks had been severally burned.
He said he noticed melted plastic and a metal spring that he believed to be a gas can at the site of the other fire.
Another officer, Brett Hatfield, testified that he noticed a faint smell of gasoline in the air.
Copley said in his opening statement that police later searched the Heatherton Drive apartment of Thomas, who he said had been friends with Brooks for 17 years.
Copley said investigators found Brooks’ blood in multiple rooms, on cleaning supplies and on the carpet in Thomas’ apartment. They also found his blood in Thomas’ work truck, he said.
Marcus Nashelsky, a forensic pathologist at University Hospitals, Iowa City, conducted the autopsy on Brooks on May 30 and 31, 2017.
He testified that Brooks had extensive burn injuries and had been shot in the upper left arm, which caused his upper arm bone to break into “many pieces” and caused excessive bleeding.
Nashelsky noted that there was dark gray-black soot at the edge of the wound, which indicated that the muzzle of the gun was against Brooks’ skin when the firearm was discharged.
He also noted blunt force injuries to his face, scalp, neck, chest and abdomen. On his neck, Nashelsky also noted a linear abrasion that “could be from a cord of some kind.”
Nashelsky said he also noted a few small hemorrhages in the lining of Brooks’ eyes, which are a characteristic of strangulation-type injuries.
The “scattered” blunt force injuries to Brooks’ chest and abdomen also could be typical of a scenario where an individual who is on the ground being struck with hands, knees or feet of another person, Nashelsky said.
He said he also looked at the lining of Brooks’ airways and did not see any evidence that Brooks had inhaled hot air or soot from the fire. He said he could “not document” that Brooks inhaled any carbon dioxide.
“There was no evidence for this autopsy that he was alive when the fire injuries were sustained,” Nashelskly said.
Nashelsky determined that the cause of death was a combination of the effect of the gunshot wound to the arm and multiple blunt-force injuries.
Under questioning from defense attorney Derek Jones, Nashelsky said that he could not determine that amount of time it took Brooks to sustain the injuries, how long it took him to die, or how much time passes between his death and when the fire started.
Testimony continues Wednesday. Jones reserved his opening statement Tuesday.