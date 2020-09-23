Patrick Moreno steps down from Rock Island County board to serve on mental health board

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Patrick Moreno has stepped down from his seat on the Rock Island County board effective Sept. 3 after being hired as executive director of the county 708 mental health board.

Moreno served 18 years on the county board representing District 4, having been first elected in 2002.

County Board Chairman Richard Brunk will appoint someone to complete the remaining two years of the term, pending full board approval.

"His resignation from the board is a huge loss for the county," Brunk said. "Pat is one of the most straight-shooting and honest individuals I've ever had the opportunity to meet. I truly believe he was doing what was in the best interest of the people he represented in his district."

Brunk said Moreno also served as chairman of the litigation committee for the past few years.