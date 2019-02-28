The theme of the 2019 Peace Soup series, sponsored by Pax Christi of Prince of Peace Parish and the Sisters of St. Francis in Clinton, is “Living the Pillars of Joy.”
This is the 13th year for Peace Soup, a meal of homemade soups and breads. Afterward, there will be talks and conversations about peace.
The theme for the series is based on "The Book of Joy," by Nobel Peace Prize Laureates His Holiness the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
Peace Soup will take place on Tuesdays during Lent at 6 p.m. at the Prince of Peace Parish Hall, 1105 LaMetta Wynn Drive, Clinton. Presenters will share experiences about the pillars of generosity on March 12, forgiveness on March 19, perspective on March 26, compassion on April 2 and gratitude on April 9.
For more information. call the Sisters of St. Francis, 563-242-7611 or the Prince of Peace Church, 563-242-3311, or go to www.clintonfranciscans.com and www.jcpop.org.