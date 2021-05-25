Pay hikes approved; new principal named

Rock Island-Milan School Board members approved salary increases for administrators of the district and appointed a new principal of Thurgood Marshall Learning Center.
Board members on Tuesday approved raises of 2.6 percent for the 2021-2022 school year for the district's 35 administrators.
Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Egan Colbrese said the district is adopting a new model for administrators and non-affiliated employees that will grant raises each year between one and three percent based on numbers from the Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers.
A new option that allows administrators to receive an incentive for notifying the district up to three years in advance of their planned retirement date was also approved. Colbrese said this arrangement will allow the district to better forecast for future openings. The board previously approved a similar incentive for teachers.
Board members also approved a 2.6 percent increase for non-affiliated employees and approved salary adjustments based on the district’s job analysis process. Board president Terell Williams cast the lone no vote for these motions.
Also Tuesday, board members moved to closed session briefly before returning to approve the appointment of Tia Farrah-Edwards to serve as principal of Thurgood Marshall Learning Center with a salary of $122,833.20.
Edwards has worked for Rock Island-Milan since 2005. During that time she has served as English teacher, dean of students at Rocky and Edison; and assistant principal and principal at Rock Island Academy.
Board members also approved a nurse apprenticeship or internship program. Ruggeberg said the district is on a committee with Davenport and North Scott to develop either a paid apprenticeship that is regulated through the Department of Labor or an unpaid internship program. Details of the program are still being finalized.
In other business, board members:
-- Took no action following a lengthy discussion about a proposed grading and promotion policy. Some board members expressed concerns about the extent of changes and the level of board involvement. This item will return for future discussion.
-- Approved the retirement of Michelle Lillis after 35 years of service.
-- Approved spending $533,500 for instructional curriculum coaching for eight instructional coaches of the district. Assistant superintendent Kathy Ruggeberg said curriculum company experts will provide training and coaching. CARES Act funds will be used for the contracts with Amplify, Great Minds, EL Education, and Engenuity, Inc.