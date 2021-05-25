Pay hikes approved; new principal named

Rock Island-Milan School Board members approved salary increases for administrators of the district and appointed a new principal of Thurgood Marshall Learning Center.

Board members on Tuesday approved raises of 2.6 percent for the 2021-2022 school year for the district's 35 administrators.

Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Egan Colbrese said the district is adopting a new model for administrators and non-affiliated employees that will grant raises each year between one and three percent based on numbers from the Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers.

A new option that allows administrators to receive an incentive for notifying the district up to three years in advance of their planned retirement date was also approved. Colbrese said this arrangement will allow the district to better forecast for future openings. The board previously approved a similar incentive for teachers.

Board members also approved a 2.6 percent increase for non-affiliated employees and approved salary adjustments based on the district’s job analysis process. Board president Terell Williams cast the lone no vote for these motions.