As Davenport Civil Rights Commission Director Latrice Lacey faces several criminal charges of aggravated assault, the commission that oversees the terms of her employment is thinking about giving her a pay raise.
The proposed raise would increase the director’s salary by 2 percent. Lacey, who has led the commission since 2014, makes $115,000 per year.
Asked about the timing and appropriateness of a raise considering the criminal charges, Lacey said: “I don’t know how they’re related.”
“It’s just a standard thing that everyone receives,” she added. “So, it’s not something that I’m getting that other people are not getting.”
Consideration of the raise comes two months after Lacey was charged with four misdemeanors for allegedly attacking a man with a sledgehammer, hitting him several times in the head and body. Davenport police have said video surveillance and witnesses appeared to indicate Lacey was the primary aggressor.
Lacey has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Her case is scheduled to resume Wednesday with a pre-trial conference in Scott County Court.
The commission Lacey oversees investigates claims of civil rights violations prohibited under state and federal laws. Unlike other city department leaders, the commission's director is appointed and supervised by commissioners, not the city.
The discussion over Lacey’s pay raise came Tuesday during the commission’s afternoon meeting, where commissioners were given with the option of immediately increasing the salary to reflect raises received by department heads earlier this month.
Action was stalled after Commissioner Ben Hahn asked for a delay to review the requested amount and to assess the commission’s budget. But as they discussed the matter, some commissioners signaled the raise may be less a question of when and more a question of how high it should be.
While presenting the item to commissioners, Lacey described the salary bump as a standard cost-of-living increase aligned with what other city employees get. She also suggested the commission could “go beyond” the outlined amount.
“Well actually, that’s what I was thinking. Is 2 percent enough?” asked Commissioner Clyde Mayfield.