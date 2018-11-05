Steve Steelandt’s father loved to play accordion, but he downplayed his heroic efforts in a key World War II battle that’s the subject of a new PBS documentary.
A 71-year-old Moline native who has lived in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for the past 28 years, Steve Steelandt is happy the mission highlighted in “The Last B-24” is gaining national attention.
The PBS “NOVA” documentary of that name will air at 8 p.m. Wednesday on Iowa Public Television, and then at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, on WQPT, the Quad-City PBS station. It follows divers to the bottom of the Adriatic Sea in search of the Tulsamerican, a B-24 bomber that crashed off the coast of Croatia on Dec. 17, 1944, killing three Americans.
Eddie Steelandt of Moline, a radio mechanic side gunner for the U.S. Army Air Corps, was one of seven who survived that fatal firefight. He also saved the life of the plane’s tail gunner, his son said.
“They were going 150 miles an hour, hit the Adriatic, flipped upside down, and the plane broke in half,” Steve said. “Dad always said he had a death grip on the 50-caliber. He had been a farm boy and a mechanic. He was a gymnast. He had big arms on him.”
“He picked himself up, stepped out onto the wing, and was happy to discover that the 50-caliber had fallen out, not on him when it hit,” Steve said. “He thought he was the first one out. He saw a lot of crew members swimming away. He wondered about the tail gunner; the tail gunner had been wounded during the battle. He gave the tail gunner first aid. He pulled him out onto the wing.”
Of the 10-man crew, the pilot, co-pilot and navigator didn’t survive. Eddie pulled the tail gunner out of the aircraft, and they both swam away from the sinking plane before it had a chance to pull them down.
Steve’s brother said his dad told him they had to tread water for 45 minutes until a fishing barge picked them up.
“He never thought he was a hero; he just would do the right thing,” Steve said. “He always felt guilty, he told me one time, about dropping bombs. He knew they didn’t all hit military targets — that some of them hit innocent civilians. He only mentioned it once; he never mentioned it again. That always bothered him.”
After years of searching, divers in 2010 located the plane — the last B-24 Liberator bomber, known as the Tulsamerican, since it was assembled in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The Department of Defense, aided by the Croatian Navy and some of the world’s leading underwater archaeologists, worked to investigate the wreckage, search for the crew members who were killed, and identify their remains, according to a “Last B-24” synopsis.
The Tulsamerican was paid for with war bonds, sponsored by workers at the plant where it was built, who designed artwork on the nose of the plane and signed their names to it.
The Tulsamerican was the lead bomber in a group of six B-24s that participated in that 1944 mission that targeted oil refineries at Odertal, Germany.
Eddie Steelandt was born in Annawan, Illinois, and lived in Kewanee, Illinois, until he was 10. After his family moved to Moline, he learned to play the accordion. He became a professional and performed in the area with the Esquires, said Steve, a retired financial planner.
During World War II, Eddie was exempt from service since he worked for the Rock Island Arsenal as a mechanic, Steve said. But he enlisted on April 20, 1943, at age 27, mainly because many of his friends and family members had enlisted.
“All three of his wife’s brothers were serving, his friends. He couldn’t stand it that he was exempt, working here, living in Moline,” Steve said. “Dad was bothered and uneasy knowing that his friends were in harm’s way while he was safe because his machinist job was at an Arsenal facility.
“His Belgian-American pride and sense of duty led him to enlist in the armed services,” he said.
For his efforts in the Dec. 17, 1944, battle, Eddie received the Purple Heart, Soldier’s Medal, Air Medal with First Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, one Silver Battle Star, and two Bronze Battle Stars, among other medals. He never flew again, and he was discharged from the Air Corps — which later became the Air Force — in September 1945.
After the war, Eddie worked at Sturdevant Dairy in Rock Island. He passed away Feb. 25, 1984.
“All of us were really proud of Dad. He was a quiet, modest guy. Dad lived his life as a very modest and humble guy. How fantastic that his story gets to be told,” Steve said.