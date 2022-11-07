Peace and quiet: Moline looks to establish downtown quiet zones

Downtown Moline might get much quieter in the next few years.

The city is looking to establish quiet zones through downtown, providing relief to residents, business owners and visitors from the frequent blare of train horns passing through.

The Federal Train Horn Rule requires that train horns be sounded in advanced of all public highway-rail crossings for at least 15 seconds.

Fourth Ward Alderman Matt Timion said he had heard from people who lived or had a business downtown and must stop what they’re doing until a train passes.

“It is a hindrance on doing business and just enjoying living down there,” Timion said.

Creating the quiet zones comes at a particularly opportune time for Moline as the city redevelops land that previously was occupied by the old Interstate 74 bridge, including an emphasis on new residential developments.

Those plans for the downtown are progressing, with the former JCPenney building at 1701 5th Ave. likely to become residential space that would have about 72 units. The building was donated to Renew Moline.

The city is buying the Heritage Church property, Bridgepointe 485 (formerly KONE), for $3.1 million with potential plans of developing it into the Mill Town Basin. Such a development could include recreational opportunities, visitor/welcome center and additional housing. Plans also are in the works for the city-owned Spiegel Building at the new River Drive off-ramp for I-74.

Timion said creating the quiet zones would help spur further economic and residential development in downtown.

“For us to really want to utilize the downtown correctly and to encourage residential and commercial growth there, we cannot have trains blowing their horns all the time,” he said.

The council in May approved the hiring of an engineering firm to help determine what changes would need to be made to the crossings. To properly declare a quiet zone, the city will need to go through a process with the Federal Railroad Administration to designate a crossing as a quiet zone.

Such zones are targeted for 11 downtown crossings — stretching from 45th Street in Rock Island, east to 55th Street.

David Dryer, engineering director, said one of the first steps was a diagnostic review that identified the changes required at each crossing, including any pedestrian-use needs.

The quiet zones are to be in effect 24/7, but Dryer said the horns still could be sounded if needed.

“Engines would not be able to blow their horns unless there’s an emergency,” he said. “So there’s nothing that will prevent them from blowing their horns.”

The project must coordinate with the railway company and the Illinois Department of Transportation. Its estimated cost is $9.1 million, and the council has committed $3 million of the cost from its share of money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The city also has submitted a grant application, Barnes said, with the hope of securing up to 80% of the total project cost.