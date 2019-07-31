{{featured_button_text}}
UPDATE:The pedestrian struck by a semitrailer this morning on Interstate 74 was killed.

The Illinois State Police confirmed the death at 12:12 p.m. The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. in the westbound lanes near mile marker 15 near Colona.

The pedestrian’s identity has not yet been released.

EARLIER STORY: A semi-truck and a pedestrian were involved in a crash this morning on I-74 westbound near Colona, Illinois, according to Illinois State Police.

I-74 is shut down and traffic is being diverted onto Illinois 81 at Lynn Center. 

This story will be updated.

