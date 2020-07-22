Pedestrian killed by train in Morrison

One person is dead after a train struck a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Morrison, Ill.

At 4:21 a.m., Wednesday, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call from Union Pacific Railway of an incident just east of the Jackson Street railroad crossing in Morrison.

A Union Pacific Railway train was traveling westbound on the north set of tracks and struck a pedestrian, according to a news release from the Morrison Police Department.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by Whiteside County Coroner Joe McDonald.

The pedestrian has yet to be identified.

The incident remains under investigation by the Morrison Police Department and Whiteside County Coroner.

Agencies that responded and assisted the Morrison Police with this incident were the Morrison Fire Department, Morrison Community Hospital Emergency Medical Services, Whiteside County Coroner, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and Union Pacific Railway Police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Morrison Police Department at 815-772-7659.

Quad-City Times​

