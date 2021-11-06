Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision in Moline

A 43-year-old woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run collision Saturday at the intersection of 60th Street and 38th Avenue, Moline Police Detective Jon Leach said in a news release.
Leach said the incident occurred at 6:55 p.m.
The woman was taken to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, where she was pronounced dead.
The name of the victim was not released late Saturday.
Witnesses told police that the woman was walking east on 38th Avenue and crossing the intersection of 60th Street when she was struck by a dark-colored Ford passenger car that was northbound on 60th Street.
The vehicle fled the scene north on 60th Street after striking the woman.
There was damage to the vehicle's front end. Parts of the car could be seen lying along 60th Street just north of 38th Avenue.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2210, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”