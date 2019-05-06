Davenport police have identified the person who was struck and killed last week on Interstate 80 near the Northwest Boulevard exit.
Skylor Rowe, 25, of Moline was struck by a Penske rental truck driven by Sarah Peach of West Hollywood, Calif., police said in a news release from the department.
Rowe was struck shortly before 3 a.m., May 2, within the traveled portion of the road.
Police say the time of day and weather (rain) conditions greatly reduced visibility at the time of the incident.
Alcohol also is suspected as a contributing factor for the pedestrian, police said.
No charges will be filed in this accident.