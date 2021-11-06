Pedestrian killed on streets in Moline

- Thomas Geyer
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Saturday night in Moline.
The crash happened around 7 p.m. at 60th Street and 38th Avenue, which is just north of John Deere Road.
The victim was transported to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, and was declared dead there.
The vehicle involved fled the scene.
Information on the age and sex of the victim was not released, pending notification of relatives.
Authorities were investigating the incident.
Northbound 60th Street at 38th Avenue was closed for the investigation.
Police ask that anyone with information about this incident to call the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401, or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Thomas Geyer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.