Pedestrian tour of downtown Moline imagines renewal, attractions

The building, which now has windows boarded up to prevent trespassing, is National Register-eligible, Elias said.

A partner in the redevelopment is the Urban Land Institute, which will send eight experts in a variety of disciplines to consider redevelopment.

Last year, former three-term Pittsburgh mayor Tom Murphy, part of the Urban Land Institute, suggested ideas for the 13 acres of land that will be available as a direct result of the old I-74 bridge demolition.

Another 12 acres of the underutilized property is expected to be redeveloped near the new bridge footprint.

A public meeting with institute representatives probably will be set in the fall, Elias said. “They will convene and turn out a report, and make a public presentation on the report.”

The city has a lot of goals in its planning documents, including a connection of bike-ways to the river.

“The point is to get from the Rock River down here on a bike,” said Elias.

“You can see public art is used for a lot of things. We want to put vertical elements up that have a theme. There has to be some symbol that, when you’re looking down here, you know where the river is.”