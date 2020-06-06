Pedestrian tour of downtown Moline imagines renewal, attractions

Seven people on Saturday morning walked through a portion of downtown Moline and imagined what it might become: A multi-purpose park, an artists gallery and indicators marking the way to the Mississippi River.
Alexandra Alias, president/CEO of Renew Moline, led the half dozen pedestrians on a “Renewing Moline: Redeveloping the Riverfront” tour of about one mile through part of downtown Moline.
The construction of the I-74 bridge, she said, offers a great opportunity to redevelop a portion of downtown Moline’s “front porch.” The group met in the parking lot of the city sewer division, 30 18th St., and walked for a little more than a mile throughout the downtown to consider the future of the area.
“Why just drive by it? Why not make it engaging and memorable?” Elias asked. “It’s not necessarily on the river, but it the river weren’t here, we would be having a different conversation.”
Various government agencies, including the city of Moline, nonprofit groups and landowners, including Deere & Co. and Heritage Church, which owns the old KONE property, will be involved in a long-term development redevelopment project.
“We should make this special. We have an opportunity,” she said.
The area includes the former Spiegel Moving & Storage facility, a four-story brick building between the base of the existing Interstate 74 bridge and construction on the new span. The iconic structure was built in 1928-1930 as the Eagle Signal Building, then housed Spiegel Moving & Storage for about 50 years.
The building, which now has windows boarded up to prevent trespassing, is National Register-eligible, Elias said.
A partner in the redevelopment is the Urban Land Institute, which will send eight experts in a variety of disciplines to consider redevelopment.
Last year, former three-term Pittsburgh mayor Tom Murphy, part of the Urban Land Institute, suggested ideas for the 13 acres of land that will be available as a direct result of the old I-74 bridge demolition.
Another 12 acres of the underutilized property is expected to be redeveloped near the new bridge footprint.
A public meeting with institute representatives probably will be set in the fall, Elias said. “They will convene and turn out a report, and make a public presentation on the report.”
The city has a lot of goals in its planning documents, including a connection of bike-ways to the river.
“The point is to get from the Rock River down here on a bike,” said Elias.
“You can see public art is used for a lot of things. We want to put vertical elements up that have a theme. There has to be some symbol that, when you’re looking down here, you know where the river is.”
"We have so many different tools that we can use, and they can all be beautiful.”
Historic 5th Avenue terminates in the area.
“What should this be?” Elias asked “Should it just be a visual art piece? Is there any way to create a walking area?”
“I do hope we can do something special here,” she said. “We really want to make sure we’re not just forgetting about the end of it.”
A project management team will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. To attend remotely, those interested can email Elias at aelias@renewmoline.com for a link.
The Renew Moline website carries information as well as its Facebook page.
Tour participant Sue McDevitt, of Rock Island, thought the tour was wonderful. “I could visualize where the old parts were and what’s coming down.”
Frank Ege, another participants, is a member of the preservation committee for the city of Moline. He was impressed at the opportunities in the area. “It’s amazing to see what they can do with it,” he said.
“I see it as kind of a combination of things,” Ege said. “I see it as an opportunity draw people into the city and also in the history part of it. I think it would be something if we could show something of the history of the city down there.
“It could educate people on where we come from.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.