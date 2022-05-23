Pedestrians struck by SUV on I-74 pedestrian path all Moline High School graduates

Three pedestrians hit by an SUV driving on the recently opened I-74 pedestrian path early Sunday morning all graduated from Moline High School within the last three years.

Ethan Lee Gonzalez, 21, who died after being struck, was a member of the Moline High School class of 2019. Also injured in the incident were Charles Bowen, 22, and Anthony Castaneda, 18. Both remain in critical condition. Both also graduated from Moline High School — Bowen in 2019 and Castaneda in 2021.

"With sincerest sympathy, the Moline-Coal Valley School District wishes to express condolences to the family of Ethan Lee Gonzalez who passed away over the weekend," school district spokesperson Candace Sountris said. "Our hearts go out to his family and the community as we mourn this devastating loss of an alumni student."

Moline police were dispatched to the I-74 bridge path at around 2 a.m. Sunday, where they found Gonzalez, Bowen and Castaneda. It was determined that an SUV got onto the path in Bettendorf and drove its length before hitting the three men around 200 yards from the Moline path entrance.

Chhabria A. Hayes has been charged with three counts of aggravated DUI - causing death or great bodily injury; three counts of failure to stop after a crash causing personal injury or death; three charges of aggravated reckless driving; and one count of aggravated reckless homicide.

