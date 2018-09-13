Davenport police and fire respond to the scene of a fatal crash involving one vehicle and two pedestrians on the 6500 block of North Brady Street in Davenport on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Both victims were adult males.
Two men are dead after being struck by a vehicle late Thursday in the 6500 block of Brady Street in Davenport, police said.
Their names were not available late Thursday.
The crash occurred at 10:32 p.m.
It was not known late Thursday if the men were trying to cross the roadway without going to the traffic signal at 65th Street.
The two men were struck by a pickup truck that was northbound on Brady Street.
The two victims were lying in the northbound lanes when emergency services officials arrived on the scene. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
The speed limit in that area of North Brady Street is 45 mph, but vehicles often are moving faster in that section before the Interstate 80 interchange.
Brady Street was closed down late Thursday in both directions between 59th and 65th streets for several hours as the Davenport Police Department's crash investigation unit mapped the scene and continued the investigation.