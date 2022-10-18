Pediatric boosters available at Rock Island County Health Department

The health department in Rock Island County now is equipped to offer COVID-19 boosters to those five years and older.

Both Moderna and Pfizer bivalent (Omicron) boosters are available at the health department clinics, located at 2112 25th Ave., Rock Island.

The schedule for administering the boosters is: Moderna for age 6 and older is offered on Tuesdays. Pfizer for age 5 and older is available on Fridays. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. for both clinics.

Booster doses do not need to be the same brand of vaccine as the primary series (first two doses); they can be mixed and matched. Primary series doses also are available at both health department clinics.

“All patients 5 and older are now eligible to receive the latest dose to protect against COVID-19 if it’s been at least two months since their latest dose after completion of the primary series,” said Janet Hill, public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “As the weather turns colder, we are starting to spend more time inside where transmission of not only COVID-19 spreads easier, but also flu and other respiratory illnesses. We urge everyone to get their booster and their flu vaccine as soon as possible.”

In addition, the health department continues to offer flu vaccines during the walk-in Tuesday clinics through Nov. 1. The CDC advises that patients can get the COVID-19 primary vaccine or booster and the flu shot at the same time. Everyone 6 months and older is eligible for the flu vaccine.

The health department continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines to those ages 6 months to 4 years by appointment on Wednesdays. Call 309-794-7080 to make an appointment.

Both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines also are available at local pharmacies, and information can be found at vaccines.gov.