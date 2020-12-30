Pelosi: U.S. House will seat Miller-Meeks pending challenge in 6-vote 2nd District race

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Wednesday said Iowa Republican Congresswoman-elect Mariannette Miller-Meeks will be provisionally sworn in with the new Congress on Sunday, pending the outcome of an election challenge from Democratic opponent Rita Hart.
“Every vote counts and that’s why the Committee on House Administration is conducting a thorough and fair review of this election to make sure every vote was counted and counted as cast," Drew Hammill, spokesman for Pelosi, said in a statement. "Pending the outcome of the Committee’s review and consistent with House practice, we intend to provisionally seat the Republican candidate on Sunday.”
Allowing Miller-Meeks to take office does not preclude the House from later deciding that Hart should rightfully hold the seat.
Miller-Meeks was certified the winner in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District race by just six votes out of more than 400,000 case after a bipartisan canvassing board of top state officials vote unanimously on Nov. 30 to officially certify the election results following a district-wide recount in all 24 counties.
The Ottumwa ophthalmologist submitted her resignation to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday from the Iowa Senate, effective at 5 p.m. Saturday.
"When I was first elected to represent District 41 in the Iowa Senate, my goals were to increase access to health care, work to lower prescription drug prices, and create an environment to enhance job creation with expanded rural broadband," Miller-Meeks wrote in her resignation letter. "It has been a pleasure to work with you and my colleagues in the legislature to advance these and other important issues."
She said in the letter that she looks forward "to the opportunity to serve Iowans in this new way" as a member of the 117th Congress, with a focus on working "to address the current and future pandemics, lower prescription drug prices, and an infrastructure that includes broadband as well as locks and dams."
"It's humbling. It's also sad," Miller-Meeks told the Quad-City Times Wednesday of resigning her state senate seat and Pelosi's confirmation of her swearing-in.
Meanwhile, House Democrats reportedly have raised concerns with Pelosi and Committee on House Administration Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., about the election contest filed by Hart.
Hart, of Wheatland, has asked the House to investigate and overturn the results, arguing that 22 ballots were wrongly excluded during the initial canvass of votes and subsequent recount. Additionally, Hart says thousands of ballots with recorded under and over votes were not examined for voter intent, due to a "haphazard" recount that was marred by discrepancies and inconsistencies in how ballots were reviewed from county to county. Hart and her attorneys said that raises the likelihood of legally cast votes uncounted because they were misread by high-speed scanners.
The Washington Examiner, quoting Michigan Democrat Rep. Dan Kildee, reported that Democrats are hesitant to vote on the House floor to overturn the state's certified election results.
“Folks are anxious about it, for good reason," Kildee, chief deputy whip on the Democratic leadership team, reportedly told the Washington Examiner.
A representative from Kildee's congressional office did not immediately respond to a request for comment and questions from the Quad-City Times on Wednesday.
Lofgren's office declined to comment Wednesday, and pointed to a previous statement that the committee is in "the early stages of reviewing" Hart's petition.
Miller-Meeks campaign had 30 days to answer or file a motion to dismiss the contest.
"The Committee intends to closely review filings from both campaigns, as the law requires," Lofgren has said.
Miller-Meeks and Republicans have blasted Hart for bypassing Iowa courts and subjecting the outcome of the race to a partisan process controlled by Democrats. They accuse Hart of seeking to be installed through a partisan power grab they argue will overturn the will of Iowa voters.
Hart contends state law does not provide sufficient time to challenge the results in Iowa court, asking a five-judge panel to review thousands of ballots and decide within days. And she and Democrats argue Iowa voters, who signed affidavits stating their ballots were improperly rejected, were disenfranchised, and that the House should count every legally cast ballot to guarantee fulfillment of each voter’s constitutional right.
"I look forward to a complete review of the election," Hart said in a statement. "State Senator Miller-Meeks has refused to say whether she believes the legally-cast, yet uncounted votes, including those that were cast for her, should be counted. She needs to answer that question. Iowans deserve to know that they will be represented by the candidate who received the most votes in this race. A review of the uncounted ballots in this election proves that I am that candidate."
Miller-Meeks, however, argues there was sufficient time for Iowa judges to review the 22 ballots Hart says were excluded, and that the matter should have been decided in front of a panel of impartial judges weeks ago.
"Every legal ballot was counted," Miller-Meeks reiterated. "And I think the Iowa courts in an impartial, neutral manner could have made a decision on 22 ballots and whether or not something needs to be done or the manner in which the election was conducted of the recount was conducted. But, they were never given that opportunity or chance because Rita Hart didn't want to listen to voices of Iowans. She wanted to listen to the voices of Washington, D.C., Democrats in a partisan, political process."
Congress last intervened in a close election 35 years ago, leading to a four-month battle. The Democratic-controlled House left the seat vacant, refusing to seat Republican challenger Richard McIntyre. Ultimately, the House voted to seat Democratic incumbent Frank McCloskey after its recount determined he had won Indiana’s 8th Congressional District by four votes. The move nullified the state's certification of his Republican challenger as the winner, with Republicans walking out of the House chamber in protest.
Miller-Meeks said she has started to interview congressional staff and is looking at potential office space to set up district offices, "in anticipation that we will prevail in this petition that Rita Hart has sent to the House Committee on Administration."
Typically, she said incoming House members have eight weeks for the transition process.
"We have been very slow and restrained in these endeavors, but we also know the people of the 2nd Congressional District need to have their representative to be able to serve them and answer their questions and concerns," Miller-Meeks said. "Hopefully, things will go very smoothly" to avoid interruption or disruption in constituent services and "residual casework."