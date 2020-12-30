Pelosi: U.S. House will seat Miller-Meeks pending challenge in 6-vote 2nd District race

Lofgren's office declined to comment Wednesday, and pointed to a previous statement that the committee is in "the early stages of reviewing" Hart's petition.

Miller-Meeks campaign had 30 days to answer or file a motion to dismiss the contest.

"The Committee intends to closely review filings from both campaigns, as the law requires," Lofgren has said.

Miller-Meeks and Republicans have blasted Hart for bypassing Iowa courts and subjecting the outcome of the race to a partisan process controlled by Democrats. They accuse Hart of seeking to be installed through a partisan power grab they argue will overturn the will of Iowa voters.

Hart contends state law does not provide sufficient time to challenge the results in Iowa court, asking a five-judge panel to review thousands of ballots and decide within days. And she and Democrats argue Iowa voters, who signed affidavits stating their ballots were improperly rejected, were disenfranchised, and that the House should count every legally cast ballot to guarantee fulfillment of each voter’s constitutional right.