'People heard me:' Jury awards Bettendorf woman $3.25 million after lawyers say doctor botched an episiotomy

If you would have asked Fatima Belhak eight years ago about having children, she would have said she wanted three or four, hoping to raise at least one daughter along with her soon-to-be-born son.

Now, after living for years with debilitating pain, decreased mobility and other health issues because of a botched episiotomy, the Bettendorf mother is thankful for the blessing of her two sons and resigned to the fact that she cannot have another child — not without considerable risk.

Belhak was awarded $3.25 million by a Scott County jury March 30 after a lawsuit claiming she suffered a botched episiotomy when giving birth in January of 2014. She sees the verdict as an acknowledgment of the suffering she will deal with for the rest of her life and an injury that could have been avoided.

“To be honest numbers don't matter to me that much because no matter what the number is, it wasn't going to give me back my health or what I lost,” Belhak said. “What I really cared about was that people heard me and they knew my story and they knew whose fault it was.”

Belhak, who moved with her husband to the U.S. from Morocco, spoke with The Quad-City Times with the assistance of an Arabic translator.

When Belhak gave birth to her now-8-year-old son Zayd in January 2014, Dr. Denice Smith, then working for Women’s Care Specialists, performed a fourth-degree episiotomy to assist in the birth.

According to the suit, the episiotomy wasn't necessary, and Smith failed to diagnose Belhak’s condition after the procedure and failed to provide proper post-operative care for it. This caused Belhak to be in pain and caused other medical costs.

While the suit was filed in 2016, because of court procedures, an earlier procedural mistrial, scheduling difficulties with Arabic translators and the COVID-19 shutdown of the courts, the case went to trial in March.

The attorneys for Women’s Care Specialists and Dr. Smith, Lane & Waterman, have until May 13 to file any post-trial motions, according to a ruling by District Judge Jeffrey Bert.

Bert also ruled that the execution of any judgment is stayed pending the outcome of post-trial motions.

A representative from Lane & Waterman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Belhak said when she told medical staff something felt wrong after the birth and demonstrated an issue she was having, she was told everything was normal. After being discharged, her feelings of pain, discomfort and wrongness solidified, and after calling the doctor again, they advised her to come in for an appointment a few days later.

She and her husband decided to head to a Genesis Health System emergency room, where the extent of the problem became evident. They were advised to go to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City immediately. After receiving care there, Belhak had reconstructive surgery six months later to try to repair damage.

Davenport attorneys Anthony and Bill Bribriesco, who represented the couple, said they were proud of the jury's "fair and reasonable" result, Anthony Bribriesco said, and their understanding of Fatima's story and struggles.

"Her doctor didn't listen to her, dismissed her and the jury, they heard Fatima," Anthony Bribriesco said. "That makes it all worth it — all the years, all the work, all the time waiting."

Belhak says every aspect of her life has been altered by pain. She used to go out often to see friends, run errands and experience nature with her children. Now friends stop by her house so she doesn’t have to move too much. She leaves the house only when absolutely necessary, for funerals or other important gatherings, and stays just a short while.

“You can think of this pain that I'm experiencing as a rock or a chain that's keeping me inside the house,” Belhak said.

Even conducting her prayers has become an arduous process.

Her younger son, 4-year-old Emraan, came as a surprise, as Belhak didn’t plan to have another child unless her pain lessened — which wasn’t happening.

As the pregnancy progressed Belhak experienced even greater pain and gave birth via c-section. If she had delivered vaginally, she said, she would have been right back at Square One. She sees Emraan as an unexpected gift and blessing, and she doesn't plan to have another child.

Belhak has learned to adapt to her situation, focusing on watching her children grow up and ensuring they have a quality education. She used to teach, and once Emraan is in school, she'd like to pursue learning in special education.

"This is the source of my happiness right now," Belhak said. "This is where I put all my satisfaction."

While the couple has reached a long-awaited milestone in the suit, the award will not assuage the suffering Belhak has experienced since her son was born, and it will not prevent the pain and worsening symptoms she will carry with her forever. It's an inevitability that the symptoms she deals with will worsen over time.

She's never heard of anyone going through what she has and hopes having her story vindicated with the suit will serve as a lesson to others to trust their bodies and stand up for their rights.

“I was always saying that I should tell my story so that I could be heard and understood, and that no other person or lady would have the same thing happen to her,” Belhak said.

