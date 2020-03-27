2 people injured in Davenport crash

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in west Davenport.

First responders were called at 8:33 a.m. to the intersection of W. Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street.

Preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a southbound GMC Envoy ran a red light at the intersection with W. Kimberly Road and collided with a westbound Buick sedan.

The Envoy was struck on its left side by the Buick and rolled onto its right side.

Both drivers were transported to Genesis Medical Center by Medic Ambulance with possible serious/non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic in the area was interupted for about an hour for crash investigation and scene cleanup.

The investigation is ongoing with failure to obey a traffic control device and alcohol impairment as preliminary contributing factors to this crash.

Charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

Quad-City Times​

