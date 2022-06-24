People protest Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

About 100 people — some of whom carried signs while others stood silently to show their support — gathered Friday evening at the corner of 15th Street and 3rd Avenue in Rock Island to protest the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion.

Among them were Jennifer Ziegler, of Rockford, Ill., and Destany Metcalf, of Rock Island.

Asked why she had come to the rally, Ziegler said, “An intense anger, and outrage. Furious outrage. That’s what brought me down here.”

Metcalf said she was experiencing a wide mix of emotions regarding the ruling.

“Anger, obviously,” Metcalf said, adding that she was scared for her future.

“Am I going to be able to marry my future partner who is the same sex as me,” she said. “Are we going to have access to contraceptives, which is a basic right, a basic need?

“I just want to show the world this isn’t right,” Metcalf said.

The high court's ruling does not outlaw abortion, but it does leave the decision to the states, some of which have moved to allow legal abortion services, while others have moved to outlaw abortions.

Gregg Johnson, one of three Democratic candidates vying to be the state representative for Illinois’ 72nd District, said Illinois had done “a phenomenal job of protecting the reproductive rights for women.”

But while states scramble to determine their own abortion laws, Johnson said Congress should take action to protect abortion rights at the federal level.

While states that maintain abortion services likely would be willing to let anyone come for such services, the reality is it likely won’t work well.

“The reality is not everybody is going to be able to afford to come to Illinois,” Johnson said.

“You have rural areas where they might have to drive eight to 10 hours, so it’s just not realistic,” he said. “I’m certain that some states are going to try and stop people from crossing state lines for an abortion.

“And let’s face it, this disproportionately affects people of color,” Johnson said. “Anytime they take these sorts of actions it disproportionately affects people of color. Not everybody is going to have the means to go to other states.”

Teresa Carlton of Davenport said she showed up at the rally to support the cause for women.

“I sure hope that we maintain pro-choice because I think everyone’s body is a choice,” Carlton said. “I truly believe that.

“Do I believe in abortion? I don’t. But I do believe in a woman’s choice,” she said.

“I would never have an abortion because that’s me,” Carlton said. “But that’s my choice and my free will, and I don’t think anyone should mess with that.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.