Sarah Colbrese couldn’t wait to get her harness on and head over the side of the Hotel Blackhawk in Davenport on Friday.

Colbrese and 11 other people were kicking off this year's 6th Annual Over the Edge for Kids’ Sake to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley during a VIP event. Another 88 people are scheduled to rappel down the side of the hotel on Saturday.

Colbrese, 23, of Monmouth, Illinois, an engineer for Estes Construction, said before making the trek up to the hotel’s roof that she wasn’t nervous even though it’s her first time.

“I’m excited,” she said. “I’ve been skydiving and stuff like that. I played softball, basketball, ran track.

“I’m the middle of seven kids and this is all we do,” Colbrese said.

Being from a big family – she has four sisters and two brothers – “you grow up tough,” she said.

“I grew up on a farm and we have 40 acres that we all roamed,” Colbrese said. “I climbed all over everything. I’m not afraid of heights at all.”

True to her word, the moment Colbrese was told to go over the edge, she was gone and made it down the side of the Blackhawk. She even stopped in the middle to turn and wave at her family waiting below.

When she hit the bottom, the adrenaline was flowing.

“I would do it a million times today if they’d let me,” Colbrese said. "I didn’t have any nerves at all. I thought it was so much fun.”

Estes donated $1,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters, but Colbrese also raised $1,200 on her own.

Jay Justin, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley said the event will bring in about $155,000.

“Over the six years we’ve done this we’ve raised over $1 million,” Justin said.

“To be able to sustain it for six years in the same location it tells you that people are having fun with it, they’re having a good time and they’re committed to doing a good job,” he added.

Those who are rappelling do a lot of fundraising before they go over the side of the Blackhawk, he said.

How they raise the money is often creative, with some people guest bartending, while one person did a Hula Hoop for eight hours, Justin said.

“Most of the donations we get are just $15 and $20,” he said. “But it’s all online so we get donations from all over the world from people’s family and friends from all over. We’ve gotten donations from Tokyo and London. It’s a digital world and that’s why this event works.”

There are 100 people rappelling for Big Brothers Big Sisters, Justin said. Friday’s event was a VIP event where only 12 people went over. Saturday’s event will feature 88 people rappelling.”

He said that two people will go over the side every 10 minutes until all have gone.

“Ten minutes is about the average time for most people to get their wits about them and finish,” Justin said, adding that he has done it. “It’s exhilarating.”

Adam Bengfort, 30, formerly of Davenport but now of Charlotte, North Carolina, rappelled with his father, Scott, 68, of Davenport.

Bengfort said he is getting married in a couple of weeks and his dad wanted to do this and so “this was the year to do it.”

Adam’s fiancée held a sign that said, “Please don’t die.”

Scott Bengfort said it was a good time.

“It’s never what you expect,” he said. “The weird thing is you’re going down but you’re looking up the whole time so you’re not really sure where you are.”

The event continues Saturday starting at 9 a.m.