760 people turned out on Day One of recreational marijuana sales in Milan

A total of 760 people participated in the first day of recreational marijuana sales in Milan.
Shannon Ballegeer, manager at Nature’s Treatment of Illinois in Milan, provided that figure late Wednesday as inventory was being counted for Day Two. A total of 250 people will be allowed into the recreational side Thursday, likely a sign of the current supply issues.
Customers were restricted to edibles and vape cartridges Wednesday as no cannabis flower will be sold to recreational users for likely weeks.
