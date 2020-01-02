You are the owner of this article.
760 people turned out on Day One of recreational marijuana sales in Milan
760 people turned out on Day One of recreational marijuana sales in Milan

010220-qct-qca-weed-027a.jpg

A person looks over the menu inside the warming tent at Nature’s Treatment of Illinois Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Milan. Jan. 1 was the first day of legal sales of recreational cannabis in Illinois.

A total of 760 people participated in the first day of recreational marijuana sales in Milan.

Shannon Ballegeer, manager at Nature’s Treatment of Illinois in Milan, provided that figure late Wednesday as inventory was being counted for Day Two. A total of 250 people will be allowed into the recreational side Thursday, likely a sign of the current supply issues.

Customers were restricted to edibles and vape cartridges Wednesday as no cannabis flower will be sold to recreational users for likely weeks.

This story will be updated

