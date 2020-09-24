 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Peoria Archbishop John Joseph Myers dead at 79
topical

Peoria Archbishop John Joseph Myers dead at 79

{{featured_button_text}}

Archbishop John Joseph Myers, 79, has died at a care facility in Ottawa, Illinois.

The announcement was made Thursday by the Most Reverend Daniel Jenky, Bishop of the Peoria Diocese.

Archbishop Myers was Archbishop Emeritus of Newark, New Jersey and the Seventh Bishop of the Peoria Diocese.

His funeral will take place at the Cathedral of St. Mary of Immaculate Conception in Peoria. Burial will be in the Bishops' Sepulchre at St. Mary's Cemetery in Peoria.

Further details will be released at a later date.

Quad-City Times​

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News