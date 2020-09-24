Peoria Archbishop John Joseph Myers dead at 79

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Archbishop John Joseph Myers, 79, has died at a care facility in Ottawa, Illinois.

The announcement was made Thursday by the Most Reverend Daniel Jenky, Bishop of the Peoria Diocese.

Archbishop Myers was Archbishop Emeritus of Newark, New Jersey and the Seventh Bishop of the Peoria Diocese.

His funeral will take place at the Cathedral of St. Mary of Immaculate Conception in Peoria. Burial will be in the Bishops' Sepulchre at St. Mary's Cemetery in Peoria.

Further details will be released at a later date.

