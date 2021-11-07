Peoria Diocese school superintendent: 'Never our intention to close Alleman'

While Weiss does not address declining enrollment nor the loss of staff and some athletics programs, she does respond to specific suggestions that Alleman restore the school board — or another lay entity — to take part in the school's governance.

"... there has been change for our schools, and experience tells us that people tend to resist change," the superintendent wrote. "As an example, past decisions on school governance resulted in a shift away from what is known in common parlance as school boards.

"Unfortunately, this change brought with it a loss of communication between Peoria and our high schools. Lesson learned."

Weiss did not say what lesson has been learned, nor did she commit to restoring some form of school board at Alleman.

She did refer again to the ongoing study by a specialized consultant of Alleman and the other five high schools in the Peoria Diocese.

"Partners in Mission (PIM), a Boston-based consulting group, has been hired to assist with the initiative during the 2021-2022 academic year," Weiss wrote. "The year-long process will involve gathering voices, listening to opinions, and clarifying facts; and when the work is completed, a report will be shared with each of the communities in which our high schools reside."