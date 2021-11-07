Peoria Diocese school superintendent: 'Never our intention to close Alleman'

The superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Peoria is responding to "urgent" calls for response and action, regarding concerns about Alleman High School in Rock Island.
Parents and alumni have shared their worries in recent stories in the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus, regarding sharply declining enrollment, the departure of teachers and staff and the loss of sports teams that have resulted from a shortage of athletes.
Officials at Alleman and at the Diocese have declined to comment or respond to questions.
Dr. Sharon Weiss, superintendent of schools for the Diocese, last week submitted a letter to the Times/Dispatch, asking for publication on the editorial page.
"Many opinions have been circulating, as well as media attention, in regard to things that are happening around Alleman High School in Rock Island," her letter began.
She then referred to those who have reached out to her about concerns for Alleman, writing, "A common theme in these communications has always been, 'Why is the Diocese of Peoria ignoring us or refusing to act to save the school?'
"Well, we are here; we never left. It has never been our intention to close Alleman High School."
While Weiss does not address declining enrollment nor the loss of staff and some athletics programs, she does respond to specific suggestions that Alleman restore the school board — or another lay entity — to take part in the school's governance.
"... there has been change for our schools, and experience tells us that people tend to resist change," the superintendent wrote. "As an example, past decisions on school governance resulted in a shift away from what is known in common parlance as school boards.
"Unfortunately, this change brought with it a loss of communication between Peoria and our high schools. Lesson learned."
Weiss did not say what lesson has been learned, nor did she commit to restoring some form of school board at Alleman.
She did refer again to the ongoing study by a specialized consultant of Alleman and the other five high schools in the Peoria Diocese.
"Partners in Mission (PIM), a Boston-based consulting group, has been hired to assist with the initiative during the 2021-2022 academic year," Weiss wrote. "The year-long process will involve gathering voices, listening to opinions, and clarifying facts; and when the work is completed, a report will be shared with each of the communities in which our high schools reside."
John "Jack" Spring is a 1966 graduate of Alleman, and he has some experience with PIM. He worked for 30 years as executive director of Quincy Notre Dame Foundation, which is a fundraising branch of the Catholic high school in Quincy. He retired and served eight years as mayor of Quincy.
Alleman Catholic High School alumni express worry as enrollment declines and questions go unanswered
Some alumni of Alleman High School in Rock Island have withheld donations amid a lack of response from leadership about concerns of falling enrollment.
Spring was quoted in a recent story about growing concerns for the long-respected high school. During a recent visit to the Quad-Cities for his class reunion, he said, all the talk centered on Alleman and its struggles.
He said Weiss's letter did not relieve his concerns.
"She said people resist change, and that's probably true, but people also can accept change. They just need an explanation," Spring said Friday. "Why have 141 students left Alleman High School since 2019?
"Why have all these teachers been released or quit? That's not change. That's disruption."
While many Catholic schools and parishes have experienced considerable losses in membership and participation in recent years, Spring said, many continue to carry on with plans in place to manage those reductions.
"I just can't figure out why the Diocese doesn't realize they've got a major problem," he said. "The population in the Quad-Cities is plenty big enough."
Spring said he is familiar with the work of the consultant, PIM, and he has been impressed with the work they do. He does not think the group can solve the problems the superintendent failed to address, he said.
"It's a good firm; they're well-respected," he said. "They must be concerned about what they're seeing. PIM isn't going to solve all their problems.
"They specialize in strategic plans for (fundraising) campaigns. I don't know how they'll launch a campaign without any answers."
Weiss said she has much higher hopes for what the consultants can do.
"All of us are capable of growth and conversion, and it is our hope that this strategic planning initiative will further this end in our high schools," she wrote in her letter. "Peoria has not left the room. We are here. We are listening. We are trying to move through the loss and fear that change may bring in order for all of us to begin again with a renewed hope and trust."
From Spring's viewpoint, the references merely to "change" and "trust" are not enough.
"You need to answer the concerns," he said. "They 'learned a lesson' about getting rid of the school board. OK. What did they learn? Are they going to re-establish boards in their schools?
"People get an answer, even if they don't like the answer, at least can walk away and say: OK. Well, that's why they're doing that.
"I just wish they'd be honest with people. Don't wait another year to address enrollment, staffing and athletics. They're just opening the door for more rumor and terrible, hateful comments.
"I'm frustrated for the community in the Quad-Cities. I know how important Alleman is."