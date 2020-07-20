Peoria police vow crackdown on ‘roving street parties’

The gunfire had been prompted by a fight, the specifics of which detectives continue to investigate, the chief said. Meantime, police are reviewing video of the scene for further clues regarding the shooters.

Marion did not have any update on the condition of the victims, who range in age from 20 to 39. Their wounds were not believed to be life-threatening, police said Sunday.

The chief said Peoria is not alone in its street-party problem. He has been talking to police in other downstate cities -- he declined to name them -- facing the same issue.

Moving forward, the chief said his department has “strategies in place” to combat the street parties. He declined to reveal those plans, but police “will apply more resources to these parties,” he said.

“There is going to be a cost,” he said, though he could provide no dollar estimate.

Also at the press conference, other city officials stressed the need for all of Peoria to help police quash street parties. Mayor Jim Ardis, citing the irresponsibility of such gatherings amid the coronavirus risk, urged the community to contact police about street parties.

“This should not all fall on the laps of our police department,” he said.