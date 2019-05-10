After a disturbance Friday afternoon on the third floor hallway of Central High School, Davenport, the school nurse treated some students who were exposed to pepper spray.
A school resource officer deployed pepper spray as a result of the disruption, said Dawn Saul, district spokesperson.
Several students who experienced breathing problems were treated by the school nurse, said Saul, who had no information about arrests or details about the incident.
Jon Flynn, principal, dispatched an email to parents about the incident, which he described as a "large disturbance."