Pepsi seeks Iowa State Fair's first-ever 'Chief Flavor Officer' for State Fair foods

To celebrate the return of the Iowa State Fair, Pepsi is calling on fair enthusiasts to apply for a chance to become the first-ever Chief Flavor Officer of the Iowa State Fair — the ultimate dream "job" that will reward one lucky Iowan with a special $2,500 cash prize and $500 food stipend to unapologetically celebrate and enjoy all of the flavor that the fair has to offer.

Pepsi is recruiting one lucky consumer to be its eyes and ears on the Fairgrounds, searching for the most iconic and surprising flavor combinations they can find.

The winning Iowan selected will take on official Chief Flavor Officer "duties" that include, but are not limited to, tasting delectable fair treats, experimenting with the many flavor combinations the fair has to offer and capturing all-time fair flavor favorites via photos and videos.

Beginning through August 9, Iowans can apply at CFOIowa.com for a chance to be deemed Chief Flavor Officer of this year's Iowa State Fair.

To enter, applicants must answer seven questions proving their State Fair and local food credentials.

Iowa's first Chief Flavor Officer will be selected based on their passion for local food, their state pride and overall originality.

Quad-City Times​

