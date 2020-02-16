Perfect matches: Scott County shelter animals find homes through 'speed dating' event

Little 3-month-old Chloe snuggled in the arms of Kathy Taylor before she went home to join her new family in Hampton.
Chloe, a tiny kitten who previously lived at the Humane Society of Scott County shelter, was among the animals adopted Saturday at the Davenport PetSmart “speed dating” event, where potential adopters could meet pets to determine whether their personalities meshed.
The Humane Society provided color-coded sheets about pet personalities based on the “Meet Your Match” Adoption Program created by Dr. Emily Weiss in conjunction with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA.) The sheets helped potential adopters determine whether a pet’s personality — including friendliness, playfulness, energy level, motivation and drive — would be the right match for their household.
Personality types included “life of the party,” “wallflower” and “free spirit” for dogs and “sidekick,” “party animal” and “personal assistant” for cats.
Lots of PetSmart shoppers, along with their own pets, visited with the 30 animals at the center of the store, with dogs on one side and cats, guinea pigs, a rabbit and hedgehogs on the other side.
Kathy and Joe Taylor, Hampton, changed Chloe’s name from Cabernet and took her home after completing adoption papers and paying fees.
“We’ve had three cats that have lived 21-plus years,” Joe said. “It’s been about two and half years since we lost our last cat.”
“This one just caught my eye,” Kathy said while Chloe snuggled in her arms. “I love her.”
Ryan Wille, development manager for the Humane Society of Scott County, said adoptions were going well. “PetSmart loves to support local shelters,” he said. “The more adoptions we do through PetSmart, the more we qualify for grants.”
Within about two hours, five pets had found their forever homes.
“What we’re here to do is match people’s lifestyles with pets,” wille said.
Beth Liljequist and her daughter Elliana, 13, and her son, Hudson, 8, looked at two hedgehogs. “I grew up with lots of strange animals and always wanted a hedgehog,” Beth said.
You have free articles remaining.
The tiny, spiny hedgehog named Pincushion went home in a special transport box, along with toys and food. “We need to get an environment ready for her,” Beth said.
Amber Vick, Humane Society volunteer and education coordinator, said the idea about a Valentine's Day "speed dating" event popped into her head when she was learning about other adoption events other shelters have held.
The scene included visitors who wanted to pet the dogs and cats, the occasional bark from an excited canine, and Valentine's Day cookies and a table with a red tablecloth where visitors could ask questions of Humane Society staff.
Karen Knight, Davenport, adopted a Doberman pinscher whose good nature and handsome looks drew many people to him. She brought her English mastiff to meet him, and they got along fine.
“We’ll probably name him after some family member," she said while she completed adoption forms.